Kidnapping: Court to hear Evans’ application to quash charge Feb. 28

The late arrival of the defence counsel on Monday again stalled the arraignment of suspected kidnap kingpin, Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike a.k.a Evans, on fresh charges at an Igbosere High Court in Lagos.

The Lagos State Government had brought a fresh five-count charge bordering on conspiracy to kidnap, kidnapping and attempted murder against Evans and three others.

The three accused standing trial along with Evans are Emeka Joseph, Linus Okpara and Victor Aduba.

The arraignment was first stalled on Nov. 13, because Evans’s counsel was not served with the fresh information.

Also, one of the three persons charged along with Evans had no legal representation.

However, on the second date of adjournment, the defence counsel was absent in court.

When the case came up on Monday, the prosecution counsel, Ms Titilayo Shitta-Bey, the State Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) informed the court that the business of the day was arraignment.

She, however, said Evans’ counsel, Mr Olukoya Ogungbeje, was not yet in court, adding that an application seeking to quash the charge was served on them by the defence.

Other defendants’ counsel — Messers Ogedi Ogu, Emmanuel Ochai and Jude Igbanoi — were all present in court and they acknowledged the application seeking to quash the charge.

Justice Adedayo Akintoye, however, adjourned the case until Feb. 28 for the hearing of the application to quash charge.

The alleged kidnap kingpin was arrested on June 10 and was in August arraigned before Justice Hakeem Oshodi at an Ikeja High Court for kidnapping.

He has also been arraigned before Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo, who has been transferred to the Ikeja Division. – NAN.