Kidnapping: I won’t pay ransom for my son, I will pray – El-Rufa’i

Governor Nasir El-Rufai has said that he would not pay any ransom for the release of kidnapped victims even if it’s for his son.

He stated this during a radio interview on Friday when asked if his administration is considering paying ransom to secure the release of the students abducted by bandits from the Federal College of Forestry Mechanisation, Kaduna.

“I mean it and I will say it again here. Even if my son is kidnapped, I will rather pray for him to make heaven instead because I won’t pay any ransom,” he said.

According to him, his government is “absolutely not paying ransom” but considering other means to ensure the students are returned to their parents.

El-Rufai said he had warned his family members to be careful to avoid being abducted. – The News.