Killer herdsmen: Gov. Umahi imposes curfew after Ebonyi massacre

Governor Dave Umahi, on Wednesday, imposed dusk to dawn curfew in Effium in Ohaukwu Local Government Area as part of efforts to restore peace to the troubled community.

Umahi, who gave the order through his deputy, Kelechi Igwe, said the curfew is with immediate effect.

Igwe, who announced the governor’s directive at Effium while on assessment visit, said military and police personnel have been fully deployed to man all exit and entry points, including forests and bush parts to enforce the order.

The deputy governor, in a statement by Monday Uzor, chief press secretary, warned miscreants and hoodlums hiding in the forests and bushes to vacate the community immediately in their own interest as security agents have been directed to route them out.

“Also, those who are in the habit of raising false alarm to distract and divert attention of security agents are by this announcement advised to desist from doing that as such person(s) will be tracked, arrested and prosecuted as one of those promoting the crisis,” he said in the statement.

Residents of Egedege, Obegu, Umuhuali and Amauzu communities and its environs in Ishielu Local Governement Area are still living in fear about 48 hours after suspected Fulani herdsmen killed several persons

This is as report has it that a mobile handset belonging to one of the assailants has been recovered.

The entire area yesterday looked deserted and forlorn as many residents had reportedly fled for fear of another attack.

From Egedege Junction to Obegu community looked lonely and fearsome as nobody was sighted on the four-kilometre road to Obeagu except for security operatives stationed at the junction.

The Eze-elect of Obegu community, Lawrence Ede, stated that the community was yet to recover from the shock of the incident.

He said many of the people killed were youths who served as breadwinners of their respective families, noting that the community was still mourning.

The community leader, who said the actual figure of the persons killed during the attack was yet to be ascertained, however, confirmed that six youths from the community were among those killed.

“We have never seen calamity like this before,” he said.

It was gathered that the mobile handset recovered at the scene of the incident may have provided some clues to unravelling the perpetrators of the attack.

Governor Umahi, while condemning the act on Tuesday, said government was in possession of credible lead to the assailants. – The Sun.