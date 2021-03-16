Killings, kidnappings: Nigeria now theatre of horror – Archbishop

The Catholic Archbishop of Owerri Archdiocese, Most Rev. Anthony Obinna, has said the spate of killings in the country has made Nigeria to become a theatre of horror.

The archbishop, who spoke in his homily at the one-year anniversary of Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State, which held in Owerri on Monday, said incidences of killings, kidnapping, banditry and other forms of insecurity were worrisome.

The prelate said he had read positive and negative stories about the governor, he had performed well.

The archbishop called on Uzodinma to work hard to fulfil the wishes of the people.

Obinna said many leaders in Nigeria preferred darkness to light.

He warned that punishment awaited every leader, who led with wickedness.

He listed bickering, malice and vengeance as factors causing darkness.

Obinna maintained that God provided opportunity for repentance and called on the people to reject vengeance for peace.