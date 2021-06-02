Kingsley Moghalu to run for 2023 presidential election

Kingsley Moghalu, a past presidential candidate for the Young Progressives Party (YPP), has said why he would run for president in 2023.

In the 2019 presidential election, Moghalu, a former deputy governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), received 21,886 votes.

President Muhammadu Buhari of the All Progressives Congress (APC) received 15,191,847 votes in the 2019 presidential election.

Moghalu announced his decision to run for president in 2023 via his verified Twitter handle on Tuesday, saying that Nigerians are important to him.

If he is elected president, he says his administration will be guided by a four-point program known as SWAG.

“For the sake of the youth of our country — including my four children — whose future is being drowned in reckless foreign borrowing, and for the sake of all Nigerians suffering and seeking a clear alternative to the status quo,” he said.

“I intend — with all humility — to present myself — again — as a candidate for the Office of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in the 2023 general elections.

“If elected, I will run a government with a dream team of highly competent Nigerians from all parts of our country. Along with strengthened, independent institutions, we will deliver results on a 4-point agenda in four years (4 by 4):

“Security for all Nigerians and Nigeria’s territory; War against poverty: skills, jobs for our youth, and an innovation economy; Accelerated education and healthcare reform; Good governance: inclusive, transparent, effective, and accountable.

“This is my SWAG Agenda for a 21st century Nigeria. I seek the support of all compatriots — of everyone who is tired of our present national situation. We also need the energy and support of our youth, the middle class, entrepreneurs, and our compatriots in the diaspora.”