Kogi Assembly adds four more advisers to Gov. Bello’s 63 aides

The Kogi State House of Assembly has approved the appointment of four additional Special Advisers for Governor Yahya Bello.

This brings the number of the governor’s aides to 67.

This follows an earlier letter addressed to the House and read on the floor of the House at Tuesday’s plenary presided over by the newly elected Speaker, Mathew Kolawole, who formally took charge as the state’s number one lawmaker following the resignation of Ahmed Imam two weeks ago.

In the letter, Governor Yahya Bello had said the request for the additional four Special Advisers was to improve the quality of governance in the state as well as provide for equal representations of the 25 local government areas.

Earlier, the Speaker had called for cordial relationship among members in order to move the House forward.

“I urge all honourable members to redouble efforts in the principal task of making laws for the good governance and I beseech honourable members to come up with bills to accomplish this,” he said.

He also called on various committees with bills for attention over a considerable period of time to expedite action and revert to the House for necessary action.

