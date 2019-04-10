Kogi, Bayelsa governorship elections hold Nov. 2

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has fixed November 2 for the governorship elections in Kogi and Bayelsa states.

Festus Okoye, Chairman, INEC’s Information and Voters Education Committee, announced this in Abuja on Tuesday.

Okoye said political parties interested in fielding candidates for the polls are expected to hold their primaries between Aug. 2 and Aug. 29, while campaigns will commence from Aug. 2 to Oct. 31.

The deadline for the submission of names of agents by parties is Oct. 31.

“The Commission at its meeting held today approved the Timetable and Schedule of Activities for the Governorship elections in Kogi and Bayelsa States which will hold in both States on Saturday 2nd November 2019,” he said in a statement.

“The official notice for both elections will be issued on 1st August 2019 while political parties that intend to sponsor candidates are to hold their primaries for the nomination of such candidates from 2nd-29th August 2019.

“Campaigns by Political Parties in public shall commence on 2nd August 2019 and end on 31st October 2019.

“The parties sponsoring candidates are required to submit the list of their agents not later than 2nd October 2019.

“The stated timelines are in line with the provisions of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) and the Electoral Act 2010 (as amended). All stakeholders are urged to take cognizance of and adhere strictly to them.