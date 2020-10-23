Kwankwaso’s Nasara FM goes on air in Kano

A new radio station, Nasara FM (98.5) in Kano, an initiative of former Kano State governor, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, has commenced transmission in the ancient city.

Speaking at the commission ceremony, on Thursday in Kano, Kwankwaso said “The floating of the station is our modest contribution to advance the development of the society.”

The former governor added that “This Radio station is tagged Amanar Talaka because we are entering into cognisance with our audience to inform and empower them with correct and timely information.”

“It is not our wish for the station to promote us or our political leaning, our wish is that Nasara Radio will serve the people of Kano State diligently with its allegiance not on individuals but truth and professionalism,” he added.