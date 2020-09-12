Kwara Governor promises to host USA’94 Eagles

Kwara State Governor, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq has promised to host the 1994 Super Eagles in recognition oftheir role in lifting the image of the country and to keep the memory of late Rashidi Yekini alive

The Governor made this pledge while on a visit to the Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare where they also discussed prospects in youth and sports development and areas of mutual collaborations.

Governor Abdulrazaq announced that progress had been made to immortalize late Nigerian football icon Rashidi Yekini by naming the Kwara State Sports Complex Stadium, Ilorin, after him. “We will send a bill to the State House of Assembly to immortalize Rashidi Yekini with the name of the stadium changing, after the approval.”

The Minister reminded the Governor of the series of letters that had been written to the Kwara State Government to immortalize Yekini with the naming of the stadium.

The governor said he was a passionate follower of the USA ‘94 squad.