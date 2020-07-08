Kwara Governor’s Chief of Staff dies of coronavirus

Chief of Staff to Kwara State governor, Alhaji Adisa Aminu Logun, is dead. He died Tuesday of Covid-19 complications.

A statement issued in Ilorin on Tuesday and signed by the governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Mr.Rafiu Ajakaye, said that, “Late Loogun died of the complications from COVID-19, only a few hours after the test of his result returned positive.”

The statement however declared the governor has declared a seven-day mourning in honour of the late Chief of Staff.

The statement read, “With total submission to the will of the Almighty Allah, we wish to announce the passing of the Chief of Staff to the Governor of Kwara State Aminu Adisa Logun (mni).

“Logun, an industrialist, a public intellectual, and an elder statesman, died Tuesday evening of complications from COVID-19. He died only a few hours after the test of his result returned positive.

“The entire government and the people of Kwara State have lost an outstanding public servant who diligently served the state at various times, including as Chief of Staff to the Governor from June 7, 2019 until he returned to his Lord.

“The governor has declared a seven-day mourning in honour of the late Chief of Staff.

“The governor commiserates with the family of the late Chief of Staff and the entire Ilorin Emirate for this tragic development.