Kwara PDP guber candidate denies forging NYSC certificate

The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kwara state, Barr. Razak Atunwa, has denied as a media report that he forged his National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) certificate.

An online medium had reported that Atunwa had issue with his mandatory NYSC certificate.

But in a swift reaction on Monday, Atunwa said he did not submit any unsupported NYSC certificate as suggested by the online medium.

The PDP gubernatorial candidate added: “I did not submit any unsupported NYSC certificate as suggested by you.

“I strongly advise that you verify each and every assertion you wish to make. You may wish to make formal enquiries/verifications of all institutions concerned.

“You should also be circumspect enough to authenticate the provenance of any document you may be handed if it’s not from a formal and official source.

“An organization such as yours should not fall short of the required legal and ethical standards”, he said.