L-R: Afolasade Alonge, Divisional Head, Corporate & Specialised Banking, Heritage Bank Plc; Kikanwa Akpenyi, Group Head, Customer Experience & Analytics; Amb. Soline Niyirahabimana, Hon. Minister of Gender & Family Promotion; Mother Dan-Egwu, Group Head, Experience Centre Coordination and Rev. (Dr) Uche Juliet Ajirison, Port Harcourt Coordinator of African Women in Leadership Conference (AWLO), during the African Women in Leadership Organisation Conference held in Kigali Rwanda, yesterday.

Enugu State Governor and Governor-elect, Rt. Hon. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (2nd left), with the Deputy Chairman of Awgu Local Government Area, Hon. Mrs. Benedett Orjiude (right), member, representing Awgu North Constituency, Rt. Hon. Nelson Uduji (2nd right) and the LG Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Okey Udeh, during his inspection tour of facilities at the Enugu State Games Village, Awgu, at the weekend.