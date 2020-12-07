(L-R) Emir of Kano, His Royal Highness Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero, and All Progressives Congress National Leader Asiwaju Tinubu when the Emir paid a courtesy call on the APC leader at his Bourdillon, Ikoyi, Lagos home at the weekend. PHOTO: TINUBU MEDIA OFFICE

December 7, 2020

L-R: CBA Foundation Logistics Manager, Mr. Alaba Moshood; Board Member, CBA Foundation, Mr. Bode Akinwande; Lagos State Coordinator of the NYSC, Mr. Eddy Megwa; Assistant Director, Community Development Service Branch (CDS), NYSC Lagos, Mrs. Akowonlehin; Chief Inspector, CDS Service Branch NYSC Lagos, Mrs. Oso Grace and Assistant Director, Press & Public Relations Unit, NYSC-Lagos, Mrs. Joyce Madaki, when CBA Foundation presented chairs, fans to the Lagos State office of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) at its secretariat in Lagos…Friday  