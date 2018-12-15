L-R: Oyo State Governor, Senator Abiola Ajimobi; governorship candidate of the APC in the state, Chief Bayo Adelabu; his running mate, Mr. Samuel Eegunjobi; and state Secretary of the APC, Mr. Mojeed Olaoya, during the flag off of the party’s governorship campaign at the APC secretariat, Ibadan… on Friday. Photo: Governor’s Office

December 15, 2018 0

