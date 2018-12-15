L-R: Oyo State Governor, Senator Abiola Ajimobi; governorship candidate of the APC in the state, Chief Bayo Adelabu; his running mate, Mr. Samuel Eegunjobi; and state Secretary of the APC, Mr. Mojeed Olaoya, during the flag off of the party’s governorship campaign at the APC secretariat, Ibadan… on Friday. Photo: Governor’s Office

Related Articles
Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State (2nd right) with wife of former Governor of old Enugu State, Dr. Mrs. Dorothy Nwodo (left), Commissioner for Labour and Productivity, Hon. Charles Ogbo Asogwa (2nd left) and the Executive Director, Development Education Centre (DEC), Enugu, Dr. Cecilia Asogwa, during its 35th Annual Convention and 18th Annual Bursary Award of Sir Fidelis Chukwuma Asogwa Education Foundation, held at DEC headquarters, Enugu, yesterday.
December 15, 2018
Hyundai Motors Company team led by After Sales Deputy General Manager, Africa and Middle East, Mr. Jin Tae (fourth from left), HMNL Service Manager Srinivas Jayaram (fifth from left) with General Defect Manager – Global Warranty, Mr. Jun Eun Suk (sixth from left) and other officials at the flag-off in Lagos of the 2018 ‘Before Service Free Check-up Camp’ which began Monday across all HMNL service workshops in Nigeria
December 11, 2018