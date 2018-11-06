L-R: President, Customary Court of Appeal, Oyo State, Justice Eni Esan; state Governor, Senator Abiola Ajimobi; Chief Judge, Justice Munta Abimbola; and Speaker of the state’s House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Olajunju Ojo, during the inauguration of Esan, at the Governor’s Office, Ibadan… on Monday. Photo: Governor’s Office

November 6, 2018 0

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State (left) with the Emir of Kano, His Royal Majesty, Muhammadu Sanusi II, when the governor played host to the Royal Father at the Government House, Enugu, on Friday.