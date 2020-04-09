L – R Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila; and President of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan on Wednesday at a meeting between the Leadership of the National Assembly and the Presidential Committee on COVID-19 in Abuja.

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State (3rd right) with his Commissioner for Education, Prof. Uche Eze (right), Pro-Chancellor/Chairman of Enugu State University of Science and Technology (ESUT) Governing Council, Most Rev. Prof. Godfrey I. Onah (2nd right), Vice Chancellor of ESUT, Prof. Luke Anike  (left), HRH Igwe Amb Lawrence Agubuzu (3rd left) and Rev. Fr. Dr. Ikechukwu Ani, after the governor inaugurated the Governing Council of the University, at the Government House, Enugu, yesterday. 