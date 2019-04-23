Related Articles
The Aidonogie of South Ibie HRH Alhaji Aliyu K. Danesi, in preparation for the 2019 South Ibie Day,Edo State today Saturday 20th of April conferred Chieftaincy Titles on Three Prominent Sons and Friends of the Kingdom.They are General Abu Ahmadu(Rtd)former Military Administrator of Kano State,Comrade Julius Abuda renouned Qty Surveyor and Dr.Bala Yesufu,Former Director,Corporate and Government Affairs of Cadbury who is now the Inaboya of South Ibie Kingdom.The very colourful ceremony with dignitaries far and wide took place at the Royal palace of the Aidonogie.R-L last pic is Abuda,Ahmadu and Yesufu.They earned the recognition for their contributions over the years on the upliftment of their communities.
April 21, 2019
L-R: Mr. Clement Ezeifedikwa, CSO, Keystone Bank; Mrs. Omobolanle Osotule, Divisional Head, Marketing & Corporate Communications, Keystone Bank; Mr. Abubakar Danlami Sule, Ag. GMD/CEO, Keystone Bank; Mr. Zubairu Muazu, Lagos State Commissioner of Police and Ms. Olayemi Sule Divisional Head, Corporate Services, Keystone Bank during a courtesy visit to the CP, Lagos State Police command, recently.
April 19, 2019
L-R: Director, Oyo State Teaching Service Commission, Mr Mustapha Taiwo; state Head of Service, Mrs Hannah Ogunesan; and Permanent Secretary, Service Matters, Mrs Adejoke Eyitayo, during the presentation of cheques to recipients of the 2018 ‘Most Efficient Workers’ award, at the Governor’s Office, Ibadan… on Friday. Photo: Governor’s Office
April 14, 2019