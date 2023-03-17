The Labour Party (LP) in Lagos has described as fake, reports making the rounds Friday, that the party has gone into an alliance with the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr Olajide Adediran (Jandor).

In a statement by the state Publicity Secretary, Olubunmi Odesanya, LP maintained that its candidate, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, has not gone into any form of alliance with any party nor stepped down for any candidate.

The viral news has reported that Mr Rhodes-Vivour would be appointed the Secretary to the State Government, SSG, while the LP would get 10 commissioners and five special advisers slots.

The statement read: “Our attention, has again, been drawn to the lies allegedly being spread by the candidate of the PDP, Mr Olajide Adediran and his team of media liars that the candidate of our great party, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour has stepped down for him, Adediran.

“This is a big fat lie from the pit of hell coming from a man who has seen his imminent defeat in the horizon. What Jandor is doing now is trying to steal from the owner.

“The PDP flag bearer, who could not pull any electoral weight in the Presidential election of February 25, 2023, suddenly wants to come, like a thief in the night, to take an undeserved glory. For the avoidance of any doubts, our candidate Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour is in the race and has not entered into any alliance with anybody.

“Also, Labour Party did not enter into any portfolio-sharing formula with any party. Please, disregard the fake news. Lagosians, we appreciate your support and wish to reiterate that our candidate is still very much in the race and with your support, he will be elected as the governor in tomorrow’s election.”