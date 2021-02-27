Lady Gaga pledges $500k for return of her stolen dogs

American singer Lady Gaga came out Friday night to plead for the return of her stolen French bull dogs.

She made the appeal on Twitter, two days after her dog handler, Ryan Fischer, was shot in Los Angeles, and two of her cherished dogs, part of her family, stolen.

“My beloved dogs Koji and Gustav were taken in Hollywood two nights ago. My heart is sick and I am praying my family will be whole again with an act of kindness.

“I will pay $500,000 for their safe return. Email KojiandGustav@gmail.com to contact us”, she pleaded.

“If you bought or found them unknowingly, the reward is the same. I continue to love you Ryan Fischer, you risked your life to fight for our family. You’re forever a hero”” she added.

The $500,000 reward was offered on Lady Gaga’s behalf by her agents on Thursday. She has now publicly affirmed it.

On Wednesday night, Gaga’s dog walker, Ryan Fischer was out for a stroll with the crooner’s three dogs, named , Gustavo, Koji and Miss Asia.

Two suspects ambushed him, shot him and stole Koji and Gustavo.

According to video from the scene, though Fischer fell to the ground in pain, he clung to Miss Asia, as she screamed for help.

Only Miss Asia escaped what has been called the “dognapping”. – Agency report.