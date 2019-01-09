Lagos APC rally: MC Oluomo stabbed as violence disrupts campaign

Pandemonium broke out on Tuesday during the inauguration of the campaign of the All Progressives Congress at the Sky Power Ground, Oba Akinjobi Road, Ikeja, Lagos, as hoodlums invaded the venue and engaged in a supremacy battle.

Among those who reportedly sustained gunshot injuries during the clash were the Group Political Editor of The Nation, Emmanuel Oladesu; a correspondent with New Telegraph, Temitope Ogunbanke; and a cameraman with Ibile Television, Abiodun Yusuf.

A leader of the National Union of Road Transport Workers, Musiliu Akinsanya, aka MC Oluomo, was also stabbed during the clash.

The rally, which started around 12.30pm, was said to have ended abruptly.

It was gathered that popular fuji musician, Alhaji Wasiu Ayinde Marshall, aka K1 De Ultimate, was on the stage thrilling the audience when a gunshot was fired.

Confusion thereafter ensued as the hoodlums, suspected to be supporters of MC Oluomo and Mustapha Adekunle, aka Seigo, another union leader, invaded the arena with guns, daggers, cutlasses and other weapons, leading to a free-for-all.

Hoodlums were seen attacking one another with machetes as many fled for safety.

Continuous gunshots could be heard as the state Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, delivered his speech and called for support for the flag bearers of the party in the elections.

Amidst the noise, Ambode told the crowd that the police were in control of the situation.

However, things degenerated as the gunshots continued.

The governor was later escorted out of the venue and was joined by the Deputy Governor, Idiat Adebule, and the APC governorship candidate, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Sanwo-Olu was unable to present his speech. He hurriedly gave the closing remarks.

It was gathered that policemen later engaged the hoodlums in a gun battle, as people ran helter-skelter.

A reporter with the News Agency of Nigeria said some people were dispossessed of their phones, money and other valuables by pickpockets and other criminals.

A large number of party faithful were also reported to have trekked to their various homes due to the heavy vehicular traffic caused by the violence.

Workers with the Lagos State Ambulance Services reportedly conveyed no fewer than eight stabbed victims to a hospital.

The police spokesperson, CSP Chike Oti, confirmed the incident.

He said, “Two suspects have been arrested.”

He noted that the clash was started by Seigo, who had been declared wanted by the command.

Oti said MC Oluomo was rushed to the EKO Hospital, Ikeja, where he was recuperating. Punch