Lagos approves construction of 250 roads, 23 power projects

The Lagos State Government on Friday said it had approved the construction of 250 roads and 23 power projects in various parts of the state.

The state government said this step was taken in keeping with its “promises made during the electioneering by the state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu,” who flagged off the execution of projects across the wards in the state.

This is just as the Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, on Friday, said the government had given grants to the 20 Local Government Areas in the state to “immediately embark on, at least, three projects each in their respective areas.”

The Lagos State Governor, according to a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Gboyega Akosile, and titled, “Sanwo-Olu flags off construction of 377 roads, power projects across wards,” carried out the event on Friday at the Alausa government house with members of the state cabinet, the All Progressives Congress Local Council chairmen and councillors in attendance.

The governor noted that the intervention was necessary owing to series of requests by various communities across the state to address those challenges.

He said, “The state-wide ward projects being inaugurated today are state intervention projects in grassroots development. These projects are not universal; they are diverse, reflecting the needs of each ward across the state.

“The implementation of the projects will commence immediately after this official flag-off, as contractors have been fully mobilised to move to site. I urge residents who are the ultimate beneficiaries of these projects to take ownership by monitoring the implementation process and ensure that the job conforms to quality and standard specified in the project design.”

Meanwhile in Ogun, Governor Abiodun inaugurated 50 open market stalls at Ashero and a public toilet at Isale Ijeun, both in the Abeokuta South Local Government area of the state.

The governor, who was represented by the state Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Afolabi Afuape, noted that all the 20 LGAs had embarked on a minimum of three projects each.

He said “Local governments are no more for paying salaries alone, but to bring more projects to the people. There is no local government that has not embarked on a minimum of three projects, and when you multiply three by 20, it will give us 60. This is to complement the efforts of the state government.”