Lagos confirms third case of coronavirus

The Lagos State Ministry of Health has confirmed another case of Coronavirus (COVID-19) in Lagos.

This is the third case of the virus in Nigeria and a new case-independent of the index case.

The Lagos State Ministry of Health broke the news on Tuesday on its Twitter page.

The ministry explained that the case was that of a 30-year-old Nigerian female who returned from the United Kingdom on March 13, observed self-isolation and developed symptoms, thereby testing positive.

The ministry further added that the patient is now receiving treatment Mainland at the Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba.

The state government has commenced the contact tracing of all passengers and all those who may have come in contact with this latest case.

The Minister of Health Osagie Ehanire, also confirmed the case during a press briefing in Abuja the nation’s capital.

He said the lady is currently at the Infectious Diseases Hospital in Yaba.

The Minister said he will provide an update on whether or not to ban flights or impose other strict measures after the inter-ministerial meeting with the SGF.

“She is in her 30s and is currently at the Infectious Diseases Hospital in Yaba Lagos state”.

According to Dr. Ehanire, the contact tracing is ongoing but hopes to have very few quarantined because the new case went into self-isolation immediately she returned from the UK.