Lagos discharges 15 more COVID-19 patients

April 28, 2020 0

The Lagos State Government has discharged 15 more COVID-19 patients from its isolation centres, bringing to 138 the total number of successfully treated cases in the state.

Announcing this Monday, the Incident Commander on COVID-19 in Lagos State, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, said the discharged patients include 11 females and four males.

He said: “The 15 discharged patients include one Indian national. 11 were discharged from the Infectious Disease Hospital in Yaba, while four were discharged from the Onikan Isolation Centre

