Lagos discharges 60 more COVID-19 patients

The Lagos state government says it has discharged another 60 COVID-19 patients.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu made the announcement in a tweet on Tuesday.

Of the 60, 31 were discharged from the Mainland Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba, 19 from the Ibeju-Lekki Isolation Centre and 10 from Eti-Osa Isolation centre.

The latest discharges raise the total number of cases successfully managed in the state to 321.

As of Monday evening, Lagos had recorded 1,183 COVID-19 infections, according to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

On Monday, the federal government eased weeks of lockdown imposed on the state to limit the virus spread.

Sanwo-Olu, in his announcement, reiterated that it was important to continue to obey social distancing directives, despite the lockdown’s relaxation.

“EasingTheLockdown is not a reason for us to rush out and eschew all safety guidelines,” he said. “We must all play our part and take responsibility.”