Lagos fixes Jan 18 for resumption of public, private schools

The Lagos State government has announced January 18, 2021 as resumption date for all public and private schools.

The Commissioner for Education, Mrs. Folasade Adefisayo, announced this in a statement by the Head, Public Affairs, Ministry of Education, Kayode Abayomi.

In the statement titled, ‘All public and private schools in Lagos State to resume 18th January 2021’, schools were also asked to make virtual learning available.

She said this was in line with the federal government’s directive coupled with the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“All public and private schools below the tertiary level in Lagos State should be reopened for the second term 2020/21 academic session from Monday, 18th of January, 2021.

“Schools should have flexible plans where students and teachers who feel sick can teach or learn from home via available online platforms. Schools should also strive to avoid any COVID-19 infection among all students and staff,” the statement read in part.

She also asked “all schools to make efforts to comply with all the outlined COVID-19 requirements for resumption of schools.

“Not just for the improvement of overall school operations but for the safe reopening of academic activities to support the Lagos State Government’s quest for a full return.”

The commissioner enjoined teachers, students, and visitors to wear facemasks at all times, observe physical distancing, embrace regular handwashing with soap under running water and maintain a high standard of personal hygiene within the school premises.