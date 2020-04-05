Lagos govt declares free medical treatment

Lagos State Governor Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Saturday said the government would henceforth treat certain categories of patients free of charge in its secondary health facilities to cushion the effects of lockdown of the state to contain the spread of coronavirus pandemic.

Sanwo-Olu, who disclosed this at a press conference to give update on the ongoing lockdown of the state after meeting with critical stakeholders said the measure was another intervention by the state government to cushion the biting effects of the lockdown on the people, especially the vulnerable members of the society.

He said, “Additional ameliorating measure to complement the welfare packages previously announced, as follows: The Lagos State Government will, for the duration of the restriction on movement, take full responsibility for the medical bills of all patients who fall in the following categories, at all Lagos State-owned secondary healthcare facilities:

“1.Emergency / Casualty cases, including registration, laboratory tests, surgeries, and drugs.: Maternity Cases: Normal delivery and Caesarean Sections. What this means is that, at this time, patients with the above-listed condition will not need to make any payments to access treatment and care at all our 27 General Hospitals across the state.”

The governor commended law-abiding residents of state and urged them to keep being responsible Lagosians by obeying all the directives issued by the health experts.

He said this could be done, “By practicing social distancing, shun large gatherings, cover your mouths when coughing or sneezing, and self-isolate and contact a doctor if feeling unwell.