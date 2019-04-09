Lagos govt issues smart ID cards to retirees

Lagos State Government has issued electronic identification cards to retirees under the Contributory Pension Scheme.

In a statement on Monday, during the 61st edition of the Retirement Benefit Bond Certificate Presentation ceremony in Lagos, the Commissioner for Establishments, Training and Pensions, Dr Akintola Oke, assured the retirees of the government’s interest in their welfare.

About 146 public service retirees received accrued pension rights of N1.1bn which was paid into their Retirement Savings Accounts.

He said the issuance of the unique identification cards would give the retirees access to other social welfare benefits apart from being a means of identification.

The Director -General, Lagos State Pension Commission, Mrs Folashade Onanuga, in her welcome address at the occasion, congratulated the retirees who were the first set to receive the electronic identification cards.

She said it would give them access to social amenities provided by the State Government.

She mentioned that the Lagos State Government had promised a better life for retirees and ensured the automation of LASPEC to enhance service delivery to the workers.

The issuance of the identification cards was geared towards improving the longevity risk faced by the retirees as they advanced in age, she said.

The DG stated that the identification cards which would be issued to all retirees in Lagos State public service including parastatals of government and Local Government councils, would reflect details of the pension plan by each retiree and who the provider of pension benefits was.

She said the smart card was also designed to give the commission an electronic monitoring of the activities of the pension providers.

Onanuga stated, “If your pension is paid either through the programmed withdrawal option offered by Pension Fund Administrators or through Annuity for life offered by life assurance companies, we will from the confines of our office, using your identification number, be able to monitor whether the pension providers are living up to expectation. We remain committed to your welfare.”