Lagos govt orders arrest of people gathering in large numbers

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has ordered the police and other security agencies to arrest people gathering in large number in violation of government’s order.

The government had banned large religious gathering in excess of 50 across the state due to the raging Coronavirus pandemic.

Sanwo-Olu on Friday in a state-wide broadcast in Marina, Lagos, Southwest Nigeria extended the ban on large gathering in excess of 50 to social clubs, night clubs, event centres, among others.

Sanwo-Olu said following the resolution by government and religious leaders to stop large social gatherings, law enforcement officers had been ordered to disperse large gatherings to prevent the spread of the virus.

The Governor directed all tertiary institutions in the State to abide by an earlier directive to shut down all public and private schools immediately, and also appealed to operators of bars, night clubs and similar public places to follow the advisory on social distancing.

He said that social distancing remained the best way to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the State.

He added that operators of high capacity buses would be directed to carry only their maximum sitting capacity of 47 passengers and appealed to residents to desist from sharing fake news, and misinformation as this may cause panic.

The Governor also appealed to Lagosians to stop panic-buying of the Chloroquine drug, foodstuff, and other household items.

Sanwo-Olu also confirmed that cases of COVID-19 were eleven in Lagos State, but clarified that the patient infected by the Index patient was free of the virus and had been discharged, while the Index patient himself was now negative and would be discharged any moment from now.

Following reports of people being treated for Chloroquine poisoning in some Lagos hospitals, Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi appealed to members of the public to desist from self-medication as no test has certified the drug as a cure for COVID-19.