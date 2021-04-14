Lagos govt provides temporary shelter for amputee hawker

The Lagos State Government says it has taken over the welfare of Mary Daniel, the 26-year-old amputee hawker and single mother.

The Special Adviser to the State Governor on Civic Engagement, Princess Aderemi Adebowale, said in a statement on Tuesday that the state government had provided a temporary shelter for Daniel.

Recall that the tragic story of the amputee, who hawked pure water in Oshodi area, trended on social media platforms over the weekend.

Adebowale said that Daniel was on temporary protective custody pending when further plans would be concluded by the government to get her an apartment and empower her.

The special adviser said that the move became necessary in order to protect the physically challenged woman from abuse and risk.

According to her, Daniel, an indigene of Ayingba, Kogi, who just moved to Lagos two weeks ago, hawked table water in traffic in Oshodi to earn a living.

”The case of Mary (Daniel) was brought to my attention by the Managing Director, Lagos State Lotteries Board and two politicians from Oshodi who expressed concern about her safety, as some kind-hearted individuals have started sending money to her account to assist her,” she said.

Adebowale said that after her interaction with Daniel, it was agreed that the present administration should take over the case to ensure her personal safety, hence the involvement of the state government.

The special adviser said that she would personally look over Daniel as a guardian and make sure that she was properly settled in Lagos and become a responsible citizen.