Lagos House Speaker returns after EFCC grill

…anti-graft agency gets order to freeze bank accounts

Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa has returned home from the office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, saying he was never detained.

Sahara Reporters reported earlier on Thursday that the EFCC had denied Obasa bail and detained him till tomorrow.

But the speaker returned home after answering questions from the EFCC on Thursday over allegations of misappropriation of funds.

A statement issued by Obasa’s media office said the speaker was at the EFCC office in honour of an invitation sent him by the agency.

“As a good citizen of Nigeria, a public officer and lawmaker, it was just justified that I honour an invitation by an agency trying to find out some answers relating to some questions.

“It is normal for the EFCC to invite whoever it deems should be invited. Honouring the invitation simply shows patriotism,” Obasa said in the statement.

The Speaker added that he had returned home and was never detained by the EFCC as was already being speculated.

Obasa also allegedly awarded contracts to himself, using different companies owned by him. He allegedly got the Assembly where he presides as speaker to approve N258 million for the printing of invitation cards for the inauguration of lawmakers two months after the event held.

Meanwhile, the Federal High Court, Lagos has granted an application by the EFCC which sought temporary forfeiture of three bank accounts belonging to Obasa.

According to the court’s order granted on September 15, the bank accounts were to be frozen pending conclusion of investigation by the EFCC.

The three bank accounts frozen are domiciled in Standard Chartered Bank under the name Mudashiru Ajayi Obasa , with following number: 001852963, 001852956 and 5002349821. In obtaining the ex-parte order, the EFCC said the bank accounts are being investigated for conspiracy, diversion of funds, abuse of office and money laundering.