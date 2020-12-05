Lagos, Kaduna, Abuja report more COVID-19 cases

Nigerian states of Lagos and Kaduna and the capital Abuja, have been responsible for 81 percent of COVID-19 cases recorded since 1 December.

Data published by the NCDC showed that 1,070 new cases were logged nationally between 1 and 4 December.

Lagos accounts for 373 cases in 4 days, Kaduna 204 and Abuja 297, a total of 874 cases.

While Lagos and Abuja have cumulatively been the epicentre of the virus, Kaduna is fifth with 3,302 cases so far.

But the state in the last four days has been flashing signs it needs some attention by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control.

According to latest data released on Friday night, Kaduna recorded 57 new COVID-19 cases, behind Abuja 110 and Lagos 115.

There was no single death recorded in the last 24 hours.

Total discharge for the period was 174, with cumulative recovery now 64, 467 out of cumulative infections of 68, 627.

The NCDC said 74 of those discharged came from Lagos.

“Our discharges today include 70 community recoveries in Lagos State managed in line with guidelines”, it said on Twitter.

Here is a breakdown of 324 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria;

Lagos-115

FCT-110

Kaduna-57

Taraba-9

Akwa Ibom-8

Plateau-6

Bauchi-4

Ekiti-4

Kano-4

Katsina-4

Rivers-3

68,627 confirmed

64,467 discharged

1,179 deaths