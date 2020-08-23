Lagos logs record coronavirus infections as cases soar in Nigeria

Lagos has set a new record in Coronavirus infections, reporting 404 new cases on Saturday, with Nigeria’s total figures also shooting higher.

Of the 601 new cases announced by the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, on Saturday, Lagos figure was far more than half.

This is the highest coronavirus infections the State has ever recorded since the pandemic hit Nigeria in February.

It also sharply contrasted with the 33 cases the state recorded on Friday.

Lagos’ new infections are also more than the 340 cases recorded nationwide on Friday.

The FCT Abuja, which is the nearest to Lagos recorded 37 cases.

Oyo got 19; Ondo 14; Abia, Enugu and Kaduna were tied on 13 cases each.

Edo and Kano also recorded 12 cases each.

The 601 new cases were reported from 21 states.

However, the total number of confirmed cases so far stands at 51,905, with 38,767 survivors discharged and 997 deaths recorded.

How States stood on Saturday

Lagos-404

FCT-37

Oyo-19

Ondo-14

Abia-13

Enugu-13

Kaduna-13

Edo-12

Kano-12

Kwara-11

Ebonyi-10

Nasarawa-7

Ogun-6

Osun-5

Delta-5

Niger-5

Plateau-4

Bayelsa-4

Katsina-3

Ekiti-2

Imo-2

51,905 confirmed

38,767 discharged

997 deaths