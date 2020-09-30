Lagos, Ogun States jostle to collect tax from Laycon after BBNaija win

The Lagos Internal Revenue Service and its counterpart in Ogun State have indicated interests in the collection of tax from the winner of the 2020 edition of the Big Brother Nigeria reality TV show, Olamilekan ‘Laycon’ Agbeleshe.

The agencies made this known while congratulating Laycon over his victory.

“Congratulations @itsLaycon winner @BBNaija Lockdown edition. More wins!! We look forward to seeing you in Y2021 as you #payyourtax,” LIRS tweeted.

A few hours after the LIRS asked the rapper to pay his tax to Lagos State, the Ogun State Internal Revenue Service also tweeted a similar post encouraging the celebrity to pay his tax to Ogun State.

“The Ogun State Internal Revenue Service is delighted to congratulate one of our own in the State, Olamilekan Agbelesebioba, AKA @itsLaycon for emerging winner of @BBNaija Lockdown. We look forward to having a robust relationship with you in year 2021 as you pay your tax,” it tweeted.

Earlier, the governor of Ogun State, Dapo Abiodun, described Laycon as a pacesetter, saying his victory was aptly a confirmation of his brilliance.

Attempt to reach Laycon to comment on the states’ request proved abortive.

For winning the show, 26-year-old Laycon got N30m in cash. He will also receive various gifts and incentives valued at N55m.

They include an all-expense-paid trip to Dubai for two, a two-bedroom apartment, a Sport Utility Vehicle from Innoson Motors, a Scanfrost electronic makeover, one year supply of Pepsi Cola, one year supply of Munch It and Indomie noodles, and VIP tickets to watch the European Champions League final.