Lagos picks best bid for 4th Mainland Bridge next year

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu said the winning bid for the building of the 4th Mainland Bridge, will be known in the first quarter of 2021.

Sanwo-Olu made this known on Saturday at the groundbreaking of a regional road in Lekki.

The road will link Freedom Way in Eti-Osa with VGC on Lekki-Epe Expressway.

Sanwo-Olu’s predecessors from Asiwaju Bola Tinubu in 1999, up to Raji Fashola and Akinwunmi Ambode, campaigned to build the bridge.

But it has been a catalogue of unfulfilled promises.

Sanwo-Olu appeared to want to make a difference.

He said the multi-million-dollar bridge would take off before the expiration of his first term in 2023.

He said the bridge was not part of his campaign promises.

However, he said the completion of the new regional road necessitates the need for the bridge.

“Within the first quarter of next year, we would have identified the best bidder for the construction of Fourth Mainland Bridge, which will extend from Eti Osa to Ikorodu and burst out of Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

“This project will have great impact on our traffic management and transportation blueprint,” he said.