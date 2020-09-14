Lagos plans reopening of private schools as JSS3, SS2 resume Sept 21

The Lagos State Government has announced the plans for both public and private schools’ resumption in the state after the lockdown of schools as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Head, Public Affairs, Lagos State Ministry of Education, Mr Kayode Abayomi, in a statement on Sunday, quoted the Commissioner for Education, Mrs Folasade Adefisayo, as saying the state would adopt a phased approach in reopening the public schools.

“This phased approach to opening will enable public schools to meet COVID-19 social distance rules and safety protocols and will help us watch the behaviour of the pandemic as we gradually open up our schools.

“The present Junior Secondary Three and Senior Secondary Two students in public schools in the state are to resume classes from Monday, 21st of September, 2020.

“The resumption will permit the present JSS 3 students, who are already in an exit class, to revise and get adequately prepared for their forthcoming Basic Education Certificate Examination organised by the Lagos State Examination Board and scheduled for between Tuesday, 6th and Monday, 12th of October, 2020.

“The resumption will also afford the present SSS 2 students an opportunity to prepare effectively for their transition to SSS 3. The scheduled dates and venues for entrance examination into Lagos State Model Colleges will soon be announced by the state examination board,” the statement read in part.