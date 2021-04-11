Lagos Police Commissioner dismantles illegal roadblocks on Badagry Expressway

The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, CP Hakeem Odumosu, has ordered the immediate dismantling of illegal roadblocks along the ever-busy international route, Lagos/Badargy.

The Commissioner of Police gave the directive on Friday 9th April, 2021, while addressing the Area Commanders and Divisional Police Officers in the command on the general security situation in the state.

Odumosu also reviewed the Anti Crime Strategies of the command in order to sustain its feats on crime control and conform with the present happenings in Lagos State.

The Police boss, while reacting to some complaints from the general public and some security reports on the police activities along the international route, ordered the Area Commanders and Divisional Police Officers whose jurisdictions fall along the Badargy Expressway, that is Area E, Festac and Area K, Marogbo, to withdraw their men from the illegal roadblocks and embark on aggressive motorised patrol and surveillance to police their areas and the route.

The Commissioner of Police confirmed that the illegal police roadblocks along the route have been condemned by the Government, international bodies and interest groups and they must be dismantled without delay.

He however noted that other police operatives from other police formations, outside the supervision of the Lagos State Police, who operate along the route as well, will be contacted to adjust and do the needful to restore sanity to their operations.

CP Hakeem Odumosu then warned the concerned Area Commanders to desist and take necessary action on the full compliance with his order as any defaulter will be sanctioned.