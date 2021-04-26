Lagos police fire Inspector for killing resident

The Lagos State Police Command has fired Inspector Jonathan Kampani, attached to Mounted Troop of the Nigeria Police Force, for allegedly shooting one Jelili Bakare dead.

Kampani, with AP No. 278055, was said to have shot Bakare dead at Quinox Lounge, Sangotedo Area of Lagos State on March 18, 2021.

The Command has conveyed the dismissal of the erring Inspector from the Nigeria Police to the Deputy Commissioner of Police, State CID, Panti, Yaba via letter numbered AR. 3100/LS/ SPM/vol.2/321 dated 16/4/2021, for prosecution as advised by the Department of Public Prosecution of the Lagos State.

The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, CP Hakeem Odumosu, had ordered the arrest and immediately orderly room trial of the inspector after the incident.

He also led a team of senior officers in the command to pay a condolence visit to the family of the deceased at Chief Bakare’s House, Ajiranland, Eti-Osa Local Government of Lagos State, on Saturday 27th March, 2021, where he promised that justice would be done in the matter.

The Commissioner of Police, therefore, urged the general public, especially the family members of the deceased, Jelili Bakare, to be patient and have trust in the Police and the judiciary as the matter would be given necessary attention and commitment it requires.

The Police boss, however, reiterated his zero tolerance for professional misconducts and inappropriate behaviours among police personnel in the state.