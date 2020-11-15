Lagos secures release of 107 #EndSARS protesters from prison

No fewer than 107 suspected #EndSARS protesters have been released from prisons in Lagos, Southwest Nigeria.

Their release was secured by the Lagos State Office of the Public Defender (OPD) on Saturday.

The OPD was acting on the legal advice issued by the Office of the Lagos State Attorney-General exonerating 253 #EndSARS protest suspects.

A statement from OPD said the office secured the release of eight protesters from Panti Police Station, 59 from Medium Correctional Centre and 40 from Kirikiri Maximum Correctional Centre.

The OPS said it got release warrants from Ogba Magistrate and Yaba Magistrate Courts respectively, based on the order of the Office of the Attorney-General clearing the suspects.

“The Lagos State Office of the Public Defender will ensure that all suspects detained and exonerated by the Office of the State Attorney-General regain their freedom as OPD will visit all the Police detention centres and Correctional Centres in the State to effect their release accordingly”, the statement said.