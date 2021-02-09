Lagos State auctions 83 vehicles of traffic law violators

…state assembly passes motion banning illegal sales of COVID-19 drugs

The Lagos State Ministry of Justice and the Lagos State Task Force on Environmental Sanitation and Special Offences (Enforcement Unit), on Monday, supervised the auction of 83 vehicles forfeited to the state for violating the state Transport Sector Reform Law, 2018.

It was gathered that the vehicles, which were impounded in various areas of the state, were forfeited to the government on the orders of the Lagos State Special Offences Mobile Court.

Speaking at the auction held at Alausa, the Coordinator of the Lagos State Special Offences Mobile Court, Arinola Ogbara, said the process was transparent.

She said, “There is a lot of processes and transparency about the public auction. Some of the people, whose cars were seized, were told to pay a fine without their cars being forfeited based on the strength of evidence they presented at the mobile court.

“Driving against the traffic has caused a huge number of accidents and untold losses of property and human lives, and observers have agreed that it is necessary to sanitise the state of reckless drivers, who break the law with impunity.”

The Chairman of the task force, Shola Jejeloye, said the auction was not meant to punish anybody but to serve as a deterrent to residents of the state.

“I do not see what we have come to do today as an auction, but as a correction and deterrent for some Lagosians. The Lagos State Commissioner of Police has instructed us to go out there as policemen and do our best to ensure the free flow of traffic,” he stated.

Meanwhile, the Lagos State House of Assembly on Monday passed a resolution banning the illegal sales and administration of drugs meant to treat COVID-19 pandemic in the state.

The house’s resolution followed a motion by the Chairman, Ad Hoc Committee on Health, Mr Mr Hakeem Shokunle (Oshodi/Isolo 1).

The assembly urged Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu to evolve ways of checkmating the illegal sales of COVID-19 treatments.

Moving the motion, Shokunle expressed worries that some persons were taking advantage of the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic to trade in drugs in the name of providing cure for the ailment.

He decried the health implications of illegal sales of drugs, and urged the assembly to revisit the bill on COVID-19 pandemic in the interests of public health.

“An amendment to the bill will provide the needed impetus for the government to respond to the challenges being faced by the people following the outbreak of Coronavirus,” he said.

Supporting the motion, Mr Gbolahan Yishawu (Eti Osa II), said it was worrisome that some people were importing Coronavirus drugs into the country without approval.

Yishawu called for measures to regulate the importation of such drugs as well as their sales within the country.

“We have already passed a bill that is awaiting the governor’s assent, we need to amend this bill to meet current developments,” he said

Also speaking on the motion, Mr Temitope Adewale (Ifako Ijaiye I), said that the ravaging effects of COVID-19 pandemic on public health demanded huge commitment from the government and other stakeholders.

“COVID-19 pandemic is ravaging the world, we are all affected, and we must come against the issue of self-medication and self administration of drugs,” he said.

Mr Mudashiru Obasa, the Speaker of the Assembly, said that the state needed to act, monitor and regulate activities of illegal importers and sellers of drugs meant to treat COVID-19 pandemic.

He directed the Assembly’s Committee on Health to further liaise with the executive arm of government with a view to scrutinising and strengthening the bill.