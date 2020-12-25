Lagos State directs churches, mosques to suspend crossover events, vigils

The Lagos State government has directed all churches and mosques to suspend all-night services, including vigils and crossover events in the state.

This comes ahead of the annual practice in which millions of worshippers storm various religious centres for crossover services to usher in the new year.

The state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, issued the directive on Thursday while briefing reporters at the State House in Marina, Lagos.

He stated that the curfew imposed by the Federal Government between midnight and 4am daily would be enforced.

Governor Sanwo-Olu explained that the emergency required to tame the second wave of COVID-19 would not permit public gatherings and crowding, especially in yuletide when religious centres would be holding services and vigils.

He said, “All over the world, Christmas period is associated with gathering, merriment and travelling, which all, sadly, contribute to the spread of the virus.

“We must now seek to minimise as much of these activities as we can, at this time. Let this Christmas be a period of sober reflection.”

“The quicker we are able to tame this raging virus, through responsible behaviour, the higher the likelihood that we will enjoy the year 2021 that is not as restrictive and challenging as 2020.

“By acting responsibly, we are not doing only ourselves a favour; we are doing other people a favour as well, especially those among us who are elderly or medically vulnerable,” the governor added.

As part of the measures to curtail the spread of the virus, he strongly advised residents to cancel all non-essential travels, regardless of destinations.

Governor Sanwo-Olu also directed all in-bound international passengers arriving into the country through Lagos to subject themselves to COVID-19 test on the seventh day of their arrival.

According to him, all business and social establishments in Lagos must strictly enforce the “No Mask, No Entry” policy.

The governor insisted that there was no justification for socialising in the period of public health crisis without exercising caution.

He, therefore, warned those who were bent on flouting the state’s regulations that the government would bring the weight of the laws on them.

Governor Sanwo-Olu who just recovered from the disease thanked the frontline workers and medical personnel who attended to him during his period of isolation.

“I received very dedicated and competent care from the Lagos State COVID-19 Treatment Team, and I am extremely proud of the work they do,” he said. – Channels.