Lagos State directs schools to reopen Nov 2

Private and public schools in Lagos State can reopen from Monday, November 2, 2020.

The Commissioner for Education, Mrs Folasade Adefisayo, made this known in a statement on Thursday.

The statement was titled, ‘LASG approves reopening of schools from Monday’.

It read in part, “The Lagos State Government has approved the re-opening of schools for all classes in public and private schools across the State beginning from Monday, 2nd of November, 2020 while boarders in public schools are to resume on Sunday, 1st of the same month.

“This has been an unprecedented year with the recent happenings that have regrettably led to frequent closure of schools with attendant learning disruptions faced by all children.

“We pray and hope that there will be no more disruptions in the academic calendar. However, the State Government will always regard the safety of pupils/students, parents and all staff as a matter of priority.” She stressed.

“We recommend that when schools resume on Monday, teaching and learning should continue unhindered till the end of the term.”

The commissioner advised pupils and students to “take their studies more seriously in a bid to recover the lost period and thereby excel”