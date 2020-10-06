Lagos targets 3,004 housing units by December

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has declared his commitment towards making befitting accommodation available to Lagosians.

This, he said, would be done through pragmatic models that will incorporate private sector partnerships, encourage local content and cut costs while also creating employment.

The governor, represented by his deputy, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat stated this, yesterday, during the celebration of World Habitat Day.

In a related vein, Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun has promised to deliver 12,500 housing units before 2023.

Abiodun disclosed this at Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta, during the commemoration of the 2020 World Habitat Day, with the theme, “Housing for All: A Better Urban Future.”

He said that the state would work with the Federal Government on a social housing scheme that would be sold at not more than N2 million per unit.

Meanwhile, Lagos State Resilience Office (LASRO) and Spaces for Change (S4C) have warned residents of Lagos Mainland Local Council against actions that can degrade the habitat.

Executive Director of S4C, Mrs. Victoria Ibezim-Ohaeri, who spoke while sensitising residents of four communities in the council in Ebute-Metta in commemoration of the World Habitat Day, yesterday, said the World Habitat Day was set aside to celebrate the environment.

Also, LASRO Officer, Gbolahan Oki, represented by Adebayo Ade-Ojo, noted that LASRO was established to engage communities and other stakeholders to mitigate shocks of disasters, natural and man-made.

Oki said that LASRO, an inter-ministerial office inaugurated by former Governor Akinwunmi Ambode in April 2019 to improve the resilience of Lagos, had been able to identify some challenges and come up with initiatives to address them.

“This programme today is one of the initiatives. It is embedded in flooding,” he stated after the cleanup and sensitisation of some informal settlements in Lagos Mainland led by S4C and community leaders,” he said.