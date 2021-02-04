Lagos to close Third Mainland Bridge again Saturday

Lagos State Government on Wednesday, announced plans to shut totally, the Oworonshoki bound lane of the Third Mainland Bridge from vehicular movement by midnight on Saturday February, 6, 2021 till 7pm on Sunday February 7, 2021 to remove the last expansion joint on the Oworonshoki bound lane.

In a statement by the state Commissioner for Transportation, Dr. Fredric Oladeinde, explained that the closure was vital to enable the contractor move their equipment to the Oworonshoki bound lane within the given period without any interruptions that could be caused by vehicular movement on the bridge.

Oladeinde, stated that the rehabilitation process was being done assiduously to ensure set deadlines were met.

“Motorists from Ogudu, Alapere and Gbagada are advised to use Ikorodu Road, Jibowu and Yaba as alternative routes, while Iyana Oworosoki bound traffic from the Lagos Island, Iddo, Oyingbo, Adekunle and Yaba should use Herbert Macaulay Way, Jibowu and Ikorodu road as alternative routes, “ Oladeinde urged.

He assured that traffic management personnel would be deployed along the affected routes to minimize and address any traffic impediments during the closure.

“The State Government hereby appeals to residents to cooperate with the State Government as the ongoing repair works on the bridge is for the safety of all and sundry. Governor Babajide Sanwo Olu led administration will not relent in ensuring safety on Lagos roads,” the commissioner assured.