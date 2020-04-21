Lagos to mandate face mask use in public places

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Monday says the state will begin the enforcement of compulsory wearing of face masks in public places from next week as coronavirus bites harder.

Just yesterday, Lagos recorded 70 new cases of Coronavirus, the biggest it has recorded in a single day.

Speaking at a news conference at the State House, Marina, the governor stated that one million of locally made face masks had been contracted to tailors and would be distributed during the week.

the governor said ” from next week, we are going to be enforcing wearing of face mask in public places. Over a million has been commissioned to tailors and will be distributed during the week. Its important we do not panic. This pandemic will be over and sizeable number of our people will get well.”

The governor also warned against discriminating against those who had been treated and discharged, saying they were free to relate with their families and community.

He added the state has recorded 14 deaths but urged the citizens not to panic.

Sanwo-Olu appealed to people feeling the symptoms of the virus to present themselves for test, adding two more isolation centres at Landmark Centre and Gbagada, would be opened on Tuesday.

“We have seen increase of infected people from our neighbouring countries. We have a responsibility to take care of them and they are in our isolation centre. The increased in numbers is evidence of our strategy to rip off the virus.

“We have seen that people that are suspected to have the virus have declined to present themselves or going to private hospitals. The isolation centres are not death centres,” he said.

According to him, “The society should desist from stigmatisation. Once certified negative, they are free to join their families and society. We are hoping to open two isolation centres at Landmark Centre and Gbagada.”

On security, the governor said the government will continue with “show of force day and night” adding ” our people should be able to go to bed with their two eyes closed.”