Lamido, Fape, Odutemu, Kalu, others celebrate Ndukuba at 60

A special Thanksgiving Service for the Primate of the Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion), The Most Rev. Henry Ndukuba, held at the Cathedral Church of the Advent, Life Camp, Abuja, to mark his 60th birthday anniversary. It was followed by a luncheon at the Episcopal House Multipurpose Hall, Wuye, Abuja, last Sunday.

The Eucharistic service was presided over by the Dean of the Church of Nigeria, The Most Rev (Dr.) Ali Buba Lamido and assisted by the Archbishop of Bendel Province, The Most Rev (Dr.) Cyril Odutemu, who preached the sermon, while the Archbishop of Lagos, The Most Rev (Dr.) Michael Olusina Fape, and the Archbishop of Jos, The Most Rev Marcus Ibrahim, led the intercessory prayer with 18 other Bishops of the Church of Nigeria.

Odutemu, who appreciated the privilege of preaching from the number one pulpit of the Church of Nigeria, conveyed greetings of the Diocese of Ughelli and Province of Bendel and thanked God for Divine gift to humanity and Primate Ndukuba’s life. Taking his text from Romans 11:33, Odutemu said those predestined by God to work for His purpose never struggle to win, as the depth of the riches, wisdom, and knowledge of God are beyond us.

He said: “Baba, I’m sure you will be asking in your heart, ‘how did I get here?’” He said at 60, it is actually half time and if a football match is at halftime, the players struggle to win. At 60, it is time to look inward, look at the past and look up to God and get prepared and confident to give account to the Master.”

He urged Christians to work according to God’s purpose and plans for their lives.

Meanwhile, goodwill messages and accolades came from revered Ecclesiastes, distinguished personalities, officials, corporate bodies, and institutions.

Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Kalu described the celebrant as a dedicated spiritual leader and selfless statesman, noting that he has built a niche for himself in all facets of life, while his accomplishments are enormous and worthy of emulation.

“The celebrant has sustained his pedigree and goodwill in all spheres of life. His personality is an embodiment of peace and love. As he marks this feat, I join the Christian community in celebrating the good works of the cleric,” he said.

The Archbishop of Lagos, the Most Rev. (Dr.) Michael Fape said: “He is a man that the Church of God is thanking God for. He has not wasted the grace of God on his life.”

The former Dean, Church of Nigeria and Archbishop of Bendel, The Most Rev. (Dr.) Friday Imaekhai thanked God that the celebrant started very well and prayed for God’s divine enablement to end well.

The celebrant and his family, joined by friends and well-wishers, assisted in cutting the 60th birthday cake and later hosted guests at a luncheon, where the Primate appreciated all goodwill and support from church members and friends.

In attendance were the immediate past Primate of the Church of Nigeria, The Most Rev Nicholas Okoh and his wife, Mrs. Nkasiobi Okoh; the former Archbishop of Bendel, The Most Rev Friday Imeakhai; the governors of Ekiti and Edo states, Dr. Kayode Fayemi and Dr. Godwin Obaseki; Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe and other National Assembly members. Business mogul, Prince Arthur Eze and other captains of industries, including former Aviation Minister and Federal Road Safety Corps Marshal, Chief Osita Chidoka, graced the event. The Guardian