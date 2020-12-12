Land dispute: Ondo govt imposes 24-hour curfew on two communities

Ondo State government on Friday imposed a 24-hour curfew on Ode and Isinigbo communities in Akure North Local Government Area of the state following violent clashes between the two communities.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the two communities have been at loggerheads for decades over the land.

Mr Donald Ojogo, Commissioner for Information and Orientation, in a statement issued on Friday in Akure said that the curfew was with immediate effect.

“Aside approving this action, Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu has equally ordered a massive manhunt for perpetrators of the despicable violence just as investigations are already on to unravel the real cause(s) of same.

“With respect to the curfew, security agencies have been directed to ensure total compliance with the order.

“For emphasis, both Ode and Isinigbo communities have been closed down for any unauthorised human movement and activity until further notice,’’ Ojogo stated.

Two persons were reportedly killed and some houses razed at Isinigbo on Friday in the wake of the violent clash between the two communities.

The palace of the traditional ruler of Ode was razed last week in a violent clash between the two communities.

Confirming the killing of two persons on Friday, ASP Tee-Leo Ikoro, the Police spokesman in Ondo State, said the brother of the traditional ruler of Isinigbo was shot dead, while his driver was killed inside one of the cars in the palace.

Ikoro said normalcy had been restored to the community.