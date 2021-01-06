LAPO empowers 1.2 million Nigerians with health, other services

The Chairman, Board of Directors of the Lift Above Poverty Organisation (LAPO), Dr Osarenren Emokpae, has said his organisation will continue to deepen it’s services in target communities and support the dream of a poverty-free world.

In a statement on Monday, Emokpae said LAPO had improved the condition of 1.2 million vulnerable community members with its innovative socio-economic and health services across the country in 2019.

He said, “A breakdown of the empowerment services shows that 274,929 persons were reached with direct services in target communities while 976,368 members of the public were enlightened through information, education and communication materials.

“Similarly, the financial subsidiary of the organisation, LAPO Rural Development Initiative (LARDI) supported 129,637 rural farmers with N10.9bn during the period under review which represents 49 per cent increase over N7.3bn disbursed in 2018.”

The board chairman said the sterling achievements of LAPO would be incomplete without acknowledging the Benin Medical Care and Diagnostics Centre, which was inaugurated in 2019 to provide medical services obtainable in developed countries of the world.

He hinted that LAPO would streamline and refocus its development programmes towards achieving Sustainable Development Goal on poverty reduction, improved health and safe water, sanitation and hygiene.