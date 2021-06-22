Lawan predicts problems for APC after Buhari’s exit

President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, has said that the All Progressives Congress (APC) may face challenges after the exit of President Muhammadu Buhari from office in 2023, except timely interventions are taken to avert same.

Lawan gave the warning on Monday night in a speech delivered to close the First Progressives Youth Conference 2021 which held at the International Conference Centre, Abuja.

According to him, the party must begin to plan ahead to sustain the goodwill and legacies of the present administration by ensuring that its leaders hand over power to competent youths in the All Progressives Congress.

He noted that by doing so, the party would be able to retain its appeal and nationalistic outlook beyond the 2023 general elections.

He said, “Whether we like it or not, the truth is, President Muhammadu Buhari remains the person with the bulk of the support we get across this country in APC.

“[And] when he leaves, he would still have some roles, but I daresay that it is after he leaves office that APC will face its challenge.

“Yes, we have to know our value then, and the value of APC presently is APC minus President Muhammadu Buhari. Whatever it is, that is the value of APC.

“So, we need to do a lot to build this party, and we need our youths more than ever before for them to continue with this legacy that this administration has established all over the country.

“That means we have to see our selves as brothers and sisters regardless of where we come from.”

The Senate President added that, “our tribe or even ethnic group, our religious persuasion should not matter when it comes to uniting this country.

“[And] as APC, the onus is on us to provide security and an economy that will bring growth and development to give people the kind of life that is meaningful.

“We can ask others to join us, but we are the ones to do it, so we need all hands on deck.”

He lamented that the plan of the APC to deliver on most of its promises to Nigerians was stalled in the first tenure of the President Buhari administration as a result of the feud between the National Assembly and the Executive arm of government.

“When we were voted in 2019 as leaders of the National Assembly, we were conscious of one thing, that our mandate that was given to us by Nigerians in 2015 had suffered disruption and dislocation.

“For four years (2015 to 2019), our government could not perform optimally because of the then crisis between the parliament – the National Assembly – and the Executive arm of government.

“So, APC had already lost four very important years. And, that was supposed to be the years that we should have convinced Nigerians that they took the right decision by voting out a PDP administration in 2015.

“What are our options? We are one party in different arms of government. Our policies are supposed to be the same. Our programmes and projects are supposed to be the same, whether you’re in the legislature or the executive.

“So long as you are APC, that is your programme and project, that is your government and you are bound to make it succeed.

“So, we took the conscious decision of working in harmony that our relationship must be characterized by consultation, coordination, partnership and mutual respect, that we must succeed in the second tenure (2019 – 2023).