Lawan, Tinubu, Sanwo-Olu mourn New Telegraph editor

The Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, on Tuesday mourned the death of the Saturday Telegraph editor, Alhaji Waheed Bakare.

They described his passing as a painful end of a promising journalistic career.

Bakare died on Sunday after a brief illness.

Sanwo-Olu, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Gboyega Akosile, said although his demise was a rude shock to his family, friends, colleagues and associates, it should be accepted as the will of God.

“We should be consoled by the modest achievements of the late editor. Death is inevitable as we all will die. Our goal in life is not to live forever, but to create something that will outlive us, bearing it in mind that it is not the length of life that matters, but the depth of life,” he added.

The governor said Bakare lived an exemplary life as a devout Muslim and dutiful father, adding that he touched millions of life through journalism.

Tinubu, in a letter to the Managing Director of Telegraph Newspapers, Mr Ayo Aminu, offered condolences to the management of the paper and the Guild of Editors.

He stated, “I have been made to understand and appreciate Mr Bakare’s journalism trajectory, particularly his rise from being an Assistant Editor at PUNCH Newspapers to the zenith of the profession as editor at Telegraph Newspapers.

“His career, as I learnt, was hallmarked by diligence, commitment, perseverance and professionalism.

“I recall his contributions on Journalist Hangout, TVC’s award-winning programme, where he engaged in incisive analysis of national issues.”

Also, the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, and his Deputy, Ovie Omo-Agege, commiserated with the Nigeria Union of Journalists on the death of Bakare.

Lawan, in a statement on Tuesday, described the late editor as a quintessential, hard working and talented journalist.

He prayed that God would accept his soul.

“My heart goes out to the family he left behind, while I call on Nigerians to remember them at this very trying moment,” Omo-Agege said.