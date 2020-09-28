Laycon wins BBNaija Season 5, clinches N85m star prize

September 28, 2020 0

Laycon, Olamilekan Agbeleshe, has emerged winner of BBNaija Lockdown season 5 as he won the star prize of N85 million.

He beat Dorathy, the co-finalist, to win the star prize.

He had been favourite to win the competition due to his wonderful performance all through the period.

He did not disappoint.

Even though he was just an upcoming singer before Big Brother, the 26-year-old rapper has big names who rooted for him.

Some of these stars were Yinka Ayefele; popular blogger, Tunde Ednut; actors Nkechi Blessing, Lateef Adedimeji, Olaniyi “Sanyeri” Afonja, Ufuoma McDermott; comedian Broda Shaggy and entertainer, Lekan KingKong among others.

They all actively campaigned for him on their social media pages.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2017 - TheCitizen Newspaper. All rights reserved.
x

Check Also

Fame has brought me joy, but no money – Tony Akposheri

From 1975 when Tony Akposheri began his acting career, he has remained constant as the ...